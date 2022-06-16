First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust Buys Shares of 4,620 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.16.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $10.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.38. 554,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,970,575. The stock has a market cap of $134.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.97. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

