First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust Purchases New Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust acquired a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000. Waste Management comprises approximately 1.1% of First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Waste Management by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.57.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,961 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,682 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WM traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,027. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.97 and a 1 year high of $170.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.36 and a 200-day moving average of $156.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

About Waste Management (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.