First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust Purchases Shares of 4,298 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,298 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.91. 146,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,722,647. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.40. The company has a market cap of $181.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.