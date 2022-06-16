First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) CFO Sells $41,184.60 in Stock

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) CFO Richard P. Jacobson sold 2,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $41,184.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FFNW opened at $16.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $146.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.72.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.12 million. Analysts anticipate that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 7.0% during the first quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the first quarter worth $127,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 2.9% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 25,184 shares during the period. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

