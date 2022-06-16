First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEM) Shares Up 0.2%

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEM – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.64 and last traded at $22.51. 140,060 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 87,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.46.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day moving average is $25.11.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.