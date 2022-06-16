First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NYSEARCA:FTAG) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NYSEARCA:FTAG – Get Rating) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.03 and last traded at $29.85. 12,120 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 21,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.60.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.62.

