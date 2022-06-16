First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NYSEARCA:FTAG) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NYSEARCA:FTAG – Get Rating) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.03 and last traded at $29.85. 12,120 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 21,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.60.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.62.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (FTAG)
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.