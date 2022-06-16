FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Insider Buys £151.20 in Stock

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Rating) insider Ryan Mangold purchased 112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of £151.20 ($183.52).

On Tuesday, May 10th, Ryan Mangold purchased 136 shares of FirstGroup stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £148.24 ($179.92).

On Monday, April 11th, Ryan Mangold purchased 131 shares of FirstGroup stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £150.65 ($182.85).

FGP opened at GBX 137.60 ($1.67) on Thursday. FirstGroup plc has a one year low of GBX 72.40 ($0.88) and a one year high of GBX 145.66 ($1.77). The company has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 119.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 108.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FGP shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.64) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on FirstGroup in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 150 ($1.82) price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 119.33 ($1.45).

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

