FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 2,301 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Shares of CRM traded down $7.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.89. 118,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,901,036. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.99. The company has a market capitalization of $160.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.79, for a total transaction of $494,017.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,435 shares of company stock worth $22,250,485. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.50.

Salesforce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.