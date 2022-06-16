FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Takes $395,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,742 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,903,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,675 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,108 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,801,000 after buying an additional 3,039,418 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,359,424. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.91 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day moving average of $47.71.

