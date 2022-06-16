FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Takes Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 34.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABNB. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Airbnb from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.55.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $25,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,438,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,837,047.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 979,934 shares of company stock worth $142,275,850. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

ABNB stock traded down $8.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.38. 180,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,479,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a PE ratio of 84.04 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.20 and a 1-year high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

