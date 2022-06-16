Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.74-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $675.00 million-$695.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $729.47 million. Five Below also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.85-$5.24 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Five Below from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Five Below from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $189.56.

NASDAQ FIVE traded down $6.45 on Thursday, hitting $116.77. 20,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,355. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.08. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. Five Below has a 1-year low of $110.83 and a 1-year high of $237.86.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.73 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Five Below will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,503,000 after purchasing an additional 153,367 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth about $21,459,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,983,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,553,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

