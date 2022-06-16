Flamingo (FLM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $16.86 Million

Flamingo (FLM) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 16th. During the last week, Flamingo has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Flamingo coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000528 BTC on major exchanges. Flamingo has a total market cap of $34.26 million and $16.86 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flamingo alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 93.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14,239.32 or 0.68522880 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.71 or 0.00335481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00085553 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012589 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.