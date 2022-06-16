Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Short Interest Up 50.3% in May

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,100 shares, an increase of 50.3% from the May 15th total of 119,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,801.0 days.
Shares of Fletcher Building stock remained flat at $$3.78 on Thursday. Fletcher Building has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $5.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32.
About Fletcher Building
