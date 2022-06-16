Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Short Interest Up 50.3% in May

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,100 shares, an increase of 50.3% from the May 15th total of 119,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,801.0 days.

Shares of Fletcher Building stock remained flat at $$3.78 on Thursday. Fletcher Building has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $5.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32.

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments. The Building Products segment manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells building products used to build homes, buildings, and infrastructure, including insulations, plasterboards, laminate surfaces, and plastic and concrete piping for the commercial and residential markets.

