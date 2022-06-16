Floyd F. Sherman Sells 35,000 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Stock

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BLDR stock traded down $4.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,545,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.27. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.06.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.75. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 660,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 663.3% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 21,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 18,321 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 31.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.17.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

