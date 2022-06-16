Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Receives $36.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FLUIF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fluidra from €40.00 ($41.67) to €36.00 ($37.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Fluidra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Fluidra from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

OTCMKTS:FLUIF opened at $21.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.65. Fluidra has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $43.25.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification for private and public customers worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes various components required for the construction, renovation, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools; markets fluid handling products and pool materials; and provides financial advisory services in the acquisition of shares.

