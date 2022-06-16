Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$62.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FTS shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price (up from C$57.00) on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fortis to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fortis to C$66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Fortis alerts:

In other news, Director Gary Joseph Smith sold 16,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.03, for a total value of C$1,037,175.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$822,110.10. Also, Senior Officer Nora Duke sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.85, for a total value of C$1,217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,814,408.95.

FTS opened at C$59.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$63.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$60.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.03. The company has a market cap of C$28.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80. Fortis has a 12-month low of C$54.57 and a 12-month high of C$65.26.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.58 billion. On average, analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.9700001 EPS for the current year.

Fortis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.