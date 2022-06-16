Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the May 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FOJCY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.20. 8,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,497. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.52. Fortum Oyj has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $6.50.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1417 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th.
About Fortum Oyj (Get Rating)
Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.
