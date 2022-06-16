Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the May 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTF. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 2,494.7% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,983,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791,424 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter worth $8,207,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 96.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 619,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after buying an additional 303,438 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter worth $2,267,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter worth $1,509,000.

NYSEAMERICAN FTF traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.45. 139,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,425. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $9.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0644 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.98%.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

