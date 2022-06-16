FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Director Jerel A. Hopkins Buys 550 Shares

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) Director Jerel A. Hopkins purchased 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.20 per share, for a total transaction of $11,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,451 shares in the company, valued at $115,561.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.73. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.96 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 31.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 75,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 22,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. 41.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FS KKR Capital (Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.