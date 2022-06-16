FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Director Acquires $148,532.00 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) Director Cortes Isidoro Alfonso Quiroga acquired 28,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $148,532.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 879,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,787.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of FTC Solar stock opened at $4.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 3.59. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $13.98.
FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 51.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.
FTCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of FTC Solar to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTC Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.09.
About FTC Solar
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.
