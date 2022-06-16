FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Director Acquires $148,532.00 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) Director Cortes Isidoro Alfonso Quiroga acquired 28,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $148,532.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 879,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,787.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FTC Solar stock opened at $4.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 3.59. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $13.98.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 51.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in FTC Solar by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. 20.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of FTC Solar to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTC Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.09.

About FTC Solar (Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.