FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lowered its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.12% of FTI Consulting worth $6,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,435,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,204,000 after buying an additional 68,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 926,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,117,000 after purchasing an additional 38,399 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 744,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,198,000 after purchasing an additional 95,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,827,000 after purchasing an additional 21,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,434 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:FCN traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $162.70. 8,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,957. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.38. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.43.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $723.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

FCN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

