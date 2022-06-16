Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.16

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.16 and last traded at $25.38, with a volume of 450788 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.61.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day moving average is $30.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter. Fujitsu had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 11.06%.

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

