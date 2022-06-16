Fura Gems (CVE:FURA) Trading Down 3.3%

Fura Gems Inc. (CVE:FURA – Get Rating) dropped 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 10,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 128,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
The stock has a market cap of C$39.45 million and a P/E ratio of -1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,870.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.14.
Fura Gems Company Profile (CVE:FURA)
Read More
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Fura Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fura Gems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.