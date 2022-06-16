Games Workshop Group (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Trading Down 18.7%

Shares of Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF – Get Rating) traded down 18.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $73.72 and last traded at $73.72. 468 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.70.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.74 and its 200-day moving average is $104.85.
Games Workshop Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GMWKF)
