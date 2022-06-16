Games Workshop Group (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Trading Down 18.7%

Shares of Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF – Get Rating) traded down 18.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $73.72 and last traded at $73.72. 468 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.70.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.74 and its 200-day moving average is $104.85.

Games Workshop Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GMWKF)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy; and Middle-earth strategy battle game. It also publishes short stories, audio dramas, full length novels, and audio books under the Black Library name through physical bookstores, third party online platforms, and other retail and specialist stores; and develops digital content for animation and TV.

