GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Up 7.8%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $127.84 and last traded at $127.44. Approximately 136,350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,553,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.25.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of -20.08 and a beta of -1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.79.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.63). GameStop had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $92,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan Cohen purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $101.76 per share, for a total transaction of $10,176,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in GameStop by 1,052.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in GameStop by 323.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GameStop by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

