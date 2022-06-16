Garde Capital Inc. Buys 12,727 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 95.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,727 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 488,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 100,741 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 368.9% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 469,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 369,083 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 140,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 99,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 3,634.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 320,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 312,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.89.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $501,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,939,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,669,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $101,141.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,960,928 shares in the company, valued at $17,432,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,199 shares of company stock worth $1,178,652. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.70. The company had a trading volume of 944,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,452,801. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 5.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.10. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies (Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.