Garde Capital Inc. Buys 19,700 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Garde Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $10,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,980,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,677,000 after acquiring an additional 398,807 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,694,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,257,000 after buying an additional 242,571 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,061,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,810,000 after buying an additional 11,424 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 682,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,543,000 after buying an additional 27,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 654,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,586,000 after buying an additional 31,273 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SUSA stock traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,587. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $79.21 and a one year high of $106.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.28.

