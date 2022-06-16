Garde Capital Inc. Has $3.99 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 778.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,702 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Oracle by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 14.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $3,992,000. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 608.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 25,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $6,548,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.14. 153,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,722,647. The company has a market capitalization of $181.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.40.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

