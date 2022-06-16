Garde Capital Inc. Has $6.13 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,075 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $6,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,556.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA IEUR traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.67. 66,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,636. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $60.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.49.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR)
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.