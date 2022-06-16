Garde Capital Inc. Has $6.13 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,075 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $6,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,556.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEUR traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.67. 66,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,636. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $60.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.49.

