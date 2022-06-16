Garde Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,004,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 14.4% of Garde Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Garde Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $147,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $3.22 on Thursday, reaching $128.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,743,798. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.17 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.51.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

