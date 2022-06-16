Garde Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,870 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,588,945 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $353,102,000 after buying an additional 484,642 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,818,637 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $205,900,000 after buying an additional 925,638 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820,320 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $163,038,000 after buying an additional 210,699 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,357,411 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $104,905,000 after buying an additional 2,020,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Lyft by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,100,123 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $89,744,000 after purchasing an additional 169,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $157,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Lyft from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lyft from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna lowered Lyft from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lyft from $64.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Lyft from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ LYFT traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.08. The company had a trading volume of 296,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,560,880. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.92 and a 52 week high of $63.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.84.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 50.06% and a negative net margin of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $875.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

