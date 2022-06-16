Garde Capital Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Garde Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VDE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 9,004.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,979,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,888 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,786,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,362,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,681,000 after acquiring an additional 399,206 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,295,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,153,000 after acquiring an additional 307,207 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,257,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,550,000 after acquiring an additional 262,801 shares during the period.

VDE stock traded down $5.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.62. The stock had a trading volume of 162,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,025. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $62.92 and a 12-month high of $130.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.57.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

