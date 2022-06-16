Garde Capital Inc. Sells 170 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Garde Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,054 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 28,015 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 15,005 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $289,152,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXPE. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $226.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $206.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.38.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 20,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total transaction of $3,965,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 262,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,974,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,376 shares of company stock worth $6,741,869 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

EXPE traded down $6.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.78. 69,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,371,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 90.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.40. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.01 and a 1 year high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

