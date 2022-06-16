Garde Capital Inc. Sells 4,000 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Garde Capital Inc. reduced its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,883,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,187 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $56,895,000. 140 Summer Partners LP raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP now owns 2,556,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,548 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 222.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,013,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,413,000 after purchasing an additional 955,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

NYSE IGT traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.11. The stock had a trading volume of 41,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,642. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average of $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.93. International Game Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 11.37%. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

About International Game Technology (Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.