Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the May 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:GBERY traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $47.62. 30,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,043. Geberit has a 12 month low of $46.78 and a 12 month high of $84.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.8132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Geberit from CHF 559 to CHF 581 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Geberit from CHF 575 to CHF 550 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $593.67.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

