Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Stock Price Down 23.6%

Shares of Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF – Get Rating) fell 23.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.57. 495 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74.

Get Gem Diamonds alerts:

Gem Diamonds Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GMDMF)

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It is also involved in the production, manufacture, wholesale, retail, and marketing rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, administrative, and management consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.