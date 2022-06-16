Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENN) Short Interest Update

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the May 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GENN remained flat at $$0.10 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,017. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16. Genesis Healthcare has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.34.
Genesis Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genesis Healthcare (GENN)
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.