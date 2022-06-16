Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
GMAB has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a market perform rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Genmab A/S to $29.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $479.43.
GMAB opened at $27.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.48. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $49.07.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,952,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,433,000 after acquiring an additional 283,031 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 670,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,243,000 after acquiring an additional 24,996 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.
Genmab A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
