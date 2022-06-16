Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GMAB has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a market perform rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Genmab A/S to $29.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $479.43.

GMAB opened at $27.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.48. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $49.07.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.16 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 10.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,952,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,433,000 after acquiring an additional 283,031 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 670,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,243,000 after acquiring an additional 24,996 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

