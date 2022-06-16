Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives $479.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $479.43.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GMAB shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

GMAB stock opened at $27.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $49.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.48.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.16 million. As a group, analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Genmab A/S by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.