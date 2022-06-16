Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Cut to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has SEK 280 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of SEK 435.

GNGBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Getinge AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 430 to SEK 425 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Getinge AB (publ) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $256.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNGBY opened at $20.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.37. Getinge AB has a 12-month low of $19.93 and a 12-month high of $48.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.3116 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. Getinge AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Getinge AB (publ) Company Profile

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

