Glen Eagle Resources (CVE:GER) Stock Price Down 22.2%

Shares of Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (CVE:GER – Get Rating) dropped 22.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 386,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 211,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.07. The company has a market cap of C$7.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06.

About Glen Eagle Resources (CVE:GER)

Glen Eagle Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mining properties. The company holds a 100% interest in the Moose Lake phosphate property located in St-Jean Lake area, Quebec; and 80% interest in Piedra Dorada mining concession located in the rich mining district of El Corpus in Honduras.

