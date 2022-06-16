Glen Eagle Resources (CVE:GER) Stock Price Down 22.2%

Shares of Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (CVE:GER – Get Rating) dropped 22.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 386,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 211,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.07. The company has a market cap of C$7.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06.
About Glen Eagle Resources (CVE:GER)
