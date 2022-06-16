Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GACQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GACQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a growth of 58.4% from the May 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:GACQ opened at $10.08 on Thursday. Global Consumer Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.98.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Global Consumer Acquisition by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,680,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition by 77.7% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,206,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after acquiring an additional 527,550 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,491,000. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 667,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition by 15.7% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 433,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 58,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer products and services sectors.

