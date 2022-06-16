Goldmoney (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF – Get Rating) dropped 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 47,150 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 30,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50.
About Goldmoney (OTCMKTS:XAUMF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Goldmoney (XAUMF)
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Goldmoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldmoney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.