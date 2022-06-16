Goldmoney (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF – Get Rating) dropped 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 47,150 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 30,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50.

About Goldmoney (OTCMKTS:XAUMF)

Goldmoney Inc operates as a precious metal financial service and technology company worldwide. It is involved in the custody and storage of physical precious metals through Goldmoney.com online platform; and gold and silver collateralized lending and borrowing through LendBorrowTrust.com, as well as coin retailing and lending.

