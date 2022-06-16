Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Has $2.72 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 1.4% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shearwater Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.46. 244,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,589,708. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.44. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

