Green Organic Dutchman (TSE:TGOD) Stock Price Down 2.9%

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSE:TGOD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 19,704,275 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 642% from the average session volume of 2,656,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
The company has a market capitalization of C$89.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.50.
Green Organic Dutchman Company Profile (TSE:TGOD)
