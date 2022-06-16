Greg C. Garland Sells 146,700 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:PSX opened at $102.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.34. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The company has a market capitalization of $49.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.60%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.47.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Community Trust NA grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.