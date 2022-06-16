Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $163.80

Shares of Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 163.80 ($1.99) and traded as low as GBX 147 ($1.78). Gresham Technologies shares last traded at GBX 149 ($1.81), with a volume of 40,000 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of £120.88 million and a P/E ratio of -111.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 157.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 163.51.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Gresham Technologies’s payout ratio is presently -0.58%.

Gresham Technologies plc provides reconciliation, regulatory reporting, connectivity, and data aggregation solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, rest of Americas, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Clareti Solutions, Other Solutions, and Contracting Services segments.

