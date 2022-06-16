Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOY) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.29

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.29 and last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Inbursa stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB. de C.V. provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Mexico. The company offers mortgage, automotive, SME, and personal credits; accounts and investment products; credit cards; and car, lifetime, medical expenses, damage, and other insurance products.

