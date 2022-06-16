Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TV. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 240.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 125,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 88,623 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 58,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,838 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,570,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,210,000 after purchasing an additional 97,786 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,093,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,467,000 after purchasing an additional 537,855 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TV stock opened at $8.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $907.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.64 million. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 59.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.0876 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.58%.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.