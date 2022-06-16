Hahn Capital Management LLC Has $23.57 Million Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Hahn Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 147,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,853 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies comprises about 4.4% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $23,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,688,000 after acquiring an additional 33,059 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,975,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.03. The company had a trading volume of 22,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,818. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.64 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.91.

Agilent Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.